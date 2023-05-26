Marquette’s Olivier-Maxence Prosper keeps name in NBA draft

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper said Friday that he will forgo his remaining eligibility at Marquette and keep his name in the 2023 NBA Draft.

He made his announcement on Instagram, then discussed his decision with ESPN.

“After talking to my family, agents, and evaluating the feedback I’ve gotten after the draft combine and my pro day, I’ve decided to keep my name in,” Prosper, 20, told ESPN. “Teams say they are really intrigued by me and value my skill set and ability to impact the game on both ends. I’m ready to make that jump and go after this.”

Prosper, who is listed at 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds, is considered a potential first-round pick in next month’s draft. The Montreal native averaged 12.5 points and 4.7 rebounds in 36 games (all starts) last season to help the Golden Eagles win the Big East regular-season and conference tournament championships.

Prosper recorded 21 points and seven rebounds in his lone game at the draft combine.

“Coming out of college, people were questioning the consistency of my jumper,” Prosper said. “That’s something I’ve really worked hard to show NBA teams I can be a catch-and-shoot player. I have the ability to improve and become very versatile on both ends. If some teams weren’t sure, I’ve shown them I can do more things on both ends in this process.”

–Field Level Media