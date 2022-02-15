Marner’s three points help Maple Leafs sink Kraken

Feb 14, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) skates with the puck behind the net against the Seattle Kraken during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, Michael Bunting had a goal and an assist and the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Seattle Kraken 6-2 Monday night.

Alexander Kerfoot, Ondrej Kase, David Kampf and Jake Muzzin also scored for the Maple Leafs, who finished a three-game trip with one win. Auston Matthews and Timothy Liljegren each added two assists.

Calle Jarnkrok had a goal and an assist for the Kraken, who lost for the fourth time in their past six games. Jared McCann also scored.

Jack Campbell made 23 saves for the Maple Leafs, who had lost two straight following a six-game winning streak.

Seattle goaltender Philipp Grubauer allowed three goals on 11 shots in the first period. He was replaced to start the second period by Chris Driedger, who made 11 saves.

Kerfoot scored his seventh goal of the season from the high slot at 3:56 of the first period, converting a pass by John Tavares.

Jarnkrok snapped home his ninth goal of the season from the right circle off Mason Appleton’s pass at 9:05 of the first period.

Bunting swept in a backhand from the slot on a pass from Matthews at 11:06 of the first for his 15th goal this season.

Kase scored his 10th goal of the season from the edge of the crease on a power play at 14:03 of the first. Jamie Oleksiak was off for tripping.

Marner scored his 17th goal of the season at 9:15 of the second period on a power play. His shot from the right circle off a rebound gave him 400 career NHL points. Vince Dunn was off for tripping.

Kampf scored his sixth goal of the season at 3:37 of the third period while killing a penalty. Marner made the play, skating in on goal before dropping the puck back to Kampf.

McCann scored his 20th of the season when his shot squeezed past Campbell and trickled over the line at 6:52 of the third. Justin Holl was off for tripping.

Muzzin scored his second of the season at 18:19 of the third.

–Field Level Media