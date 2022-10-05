Marlins topple Braves in Don Mattingly’s last game as manager

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Fortes and Peyton Burdick both hit home runs and the Miami Marlins rolled to a 12-9 win over the visiting Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, giving Don Mattingly a victory in his final game as the team’s manager.

Fortes hit a two-run homer, his ninth, to cap a five-run sixth inning that put the Marlins ahead for good. Burdick, who went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, added a two-run shot, his fourth, in the seventh inning to pad the lead.

Atlanta finished the season 101-61 and won 13 of 19 games against Miami. Miami finished 69-93.

Mattingly is stepping aside after seven seasons at the helm. He is the longest-tenured and winningest manager in club history, owning a 443-587 record.

The Braves also got a pair of home runs. Marcell Ozuna, who went 3-for-5, hit a three-run shot in the sixth inning, his 23rd. Matt Olson, who also recorded his 44th double, added a two-run homer in the seventh inning, his 34th.

The winning pitcher was Andrew Nardi (1-1), who pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed two runs. The losing pitcher was Jesse Chavez (4-3), who allowed four runs in one-third of an inning.

Atlanta went with a bullpen game and started Jackson Stephens, who gave up three runs on five hits and two walks in three innings. Miami starter Elieser Hernandez pitched four innings and allowed three runs on four hits with three strikeouts.

The Braves, who clinched the National League East title on Tuesday, gave a day of rest to right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., catcher Travis d’Arnaud, center fielder Michael Harris II and third baseman Austin Riley. Shortstop Dansby Swanson was in the starting lineup but left after one at-bat, enabling him to become the only major league player to start all 162 games this season.

The Marlins had 13 hits. Jon Berti, JJ Bleday and Bryan De La Cruz each had two hits. In 25 games since he was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville, De La Cruz batted .388 (33-for-85) with 16 runs, 10 doubles, six homers and 22 RBIs.

–Field Level Media