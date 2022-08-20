Marlins scratch LHP Braxton Garrett from Saturday start

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins scratched Braxton Garrett from his start Saturday night at Los Angeles and placed the left-hander on the injured list with a right oblique strain, the team announced.

The move was retroactive to Wednesday.

The Marlins recalled right-hander Bryan Hoeing from Triple-A Jacksonville to make his major league debut in the start against the Dodgers.

To make room for Hoeing on the 40-man roster, right-hander Anthony Bender (elbow) was transferred from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL. Bender is set to undergo Tommy John surgery.

Garrett, 25, is 2-6 with a 3.67 ERA in 13 starts this season and has gone 4-9 with a 4.24 ERA in 23 appearances (22 starts) for the Marlins over the last three seasons.

Hoeing, 25, is a combined 9-6 with a 4.25 ERA in 20 starts at the Double-A and Triple-A levels this season. Bender, 27, was 1-3 with a 3.26 ERA in 22 relief appearances for the Marlins this season.

–Field Level Media