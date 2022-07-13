Marlins score three in 10th, end Pirates’ win streak

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jesus Aguilar hit an RBI single to forge a tie in the 10th inning and scored on a wild pitch as the host Miami Marlins rallied for a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

Seeking their first five-game winning streak since 2019, the Pirates scored twice to take a 4-2 lead in the 10th inning.

The Marlins answered as Jon Berti and Aguilar delivered run-scoring singles off David Bednar (3-3). The All-Star reliever loaded the bases before uncorking a wild pitch to end the game.

Pittsburgh quickly loaded the bases against Zach Pop (1-0) in the 10th inning before Jack Suwinski scored on Daniel Vogelbach’s groundout to second base. Ke’Bryan Hayes gave the Pirates a 4-2 lead with an RBI single before former Marlin Jake Marisnick was thrown out at the plate.

Avisail Garcia had a two-run single with two outs in the eighth inning to help Miami snap a modest two-game skid.

The Marlins mustered just three hits over seven scoreless innings against JT Brubaker before taking advantage of control issues by reliever Duane Underwood Jr. in the eighth. The reliever sandwiched a walk around two hit batters before Garcia singled to right-center field to plate pinch runner Billy Hamilton and Berti to give Miami a 2-1 lead.

Tanner Scott couldn’t hold the slim advantage, however. He walked the first two batters he faced in the ninth inning before Michael Chavis’ double to left field scored Vogelbach to tie the game.

Pittsburgh opened the scoring in the fifth inning. Rookie Oneil Cruz walked to lead off the inning, promptly stole second base and scored on Ben Gamel’s single to right field.

Gamel was thrown out between first and second base after the throw was cut off by first baseman Aguilar.

Brubaker received a no-decision despite a strong outing in which he struck out nine batters and walked two.

Miami starter Pablo Lopez allowed one run on one hit in five innings. He walked four and fanned three.

–Field Level Media