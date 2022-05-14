Marlins score runs in bunches, blast past Brewers

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins slugged three homers in the fourth inning and went on to rout the visiting Milwaukee Brewers 9-3 on Saturday night.

Jesus Aguilar started off the power show, homering for the second straight day. Jorge Soler and Brian Anderson also homered.

Aguilar, Anderson and Miguel Rojas led Miami with two RBIs each as the Marlins won for just the third time in 13 games. Eight of those 10 losses were by one run.

Willy Adames and Hunter Renfroe homered for Milwaukee.

Left-hander Trevor Rogers (2-4) earned the win, allowing five hits, no walks and one run in 5 1/3 innings.

Fellow lefty Eric Lauer (3-1) took the loss, allowing six hits, no walks and four runs in five innings. He struck out seven. The Brewers lost for the first time in six games with Lauer as their starter.

For the second straight game, Milwaukee grabbed a quick 1-0 lead on a homer. This time, it was Adames who went deep, and it came on the game’s seventh pitch. Adames, who struck out three times on Friday, swung at a 96 mph fastball and slugged a 408-foot shot to left.

Miami grabbed a 4-1 lead in the fourth. Aguilar (412 feet) and Soler (411 feet) started the frame with consecutive dingers. After a couple of groundouts, Jesus Sanchez singled and Anderson hit a 403-foot homer.

The Marlins scored four more runs in the sixth. Avisail Garcia, who missed half of Friday’s game due to a stomach illness, singled and stole second to start the rally. Sanchez walked, and Garcia scored on second baseman Luis Urias’ fielding error. Rojas added a two-run double, and the Marlins made it 8-1 on Garrett Cooper’s fielder’s choice.

Milwaukee cut its deficit to 8-3 in the eighth as Urias singled to lead off the inning and Renfroe homered on a 1-2 fastball from reliever Dylan Floro. Renfroe’s blast was the longest of the night at 428 feet.

The Marlins extended their lead to 9-3 in the bottom of the eighth. Jacob Stallings drew a seven-pitch walk to begin the inning, went to third on Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s single and scored on Aguilar’s double.

–Field Level Media