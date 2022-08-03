Marlins, Sandy Alcantara baffle Reds

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Sandy Alcantara pitched a six-hitter and Luke Williams stole three bases as the host Miami Marlins snapped a five-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night.

Alcantara (10-4), considered the frontrunner for the National League Cy Young Award, reached his career high in wins, totaling one more than last season. He allowed just one walk, striking out three batters in what was his third career shutout.

He also lowered his National League-leading ERA to 1.88, and he tops the majors in innings pitched (158 1/3).

Williams went 3-for-3 with a double and a run scored. JJ Bleday added a pair of hits.

Jesus Aguilar led Miami’s power portion of the offense with a solo homer, and Garrett Cooper — in his first game back from the injured list — added a two-run double off the wall in left.

It was Cooper’s first game since he was hit by a pitch on July 23, suffering a right wrist contusion. Cooper, an All-Star this year, hit .378 in June but just .133 in July.

Cooper’s return coincided with the Marlins placing starting right fielder Avisail Garcia on the IL with a left hamstring injury.

Mike Minor (1-8) took the loss, allowing five hits, three walks and three runs in 5 1/3 innings. He has not won a decision since June 13.

Cincinnati threatened in the first, loading the bases with one out. But Alcantara got Donovan Solano and Aristides Aquino to ground out to escape the jam.

Minor struck out all three batters he faced in the second but lost his shutout in the fourth when Aguilar pulled his homer to left on a 1-1 slider. It was his 13th long ball of the season.

The Marlins stretched their lead to 3-0 in the fifth. Williams started the rally with a single, and Billy Hamilton followed by drawing a four-pitch walk. Williams and Hamilton pulled off a double steal, and Cooper slugged a two-out, two-run double to left on a 0-2 slider.

