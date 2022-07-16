Miami Marlins put Jimmy Yacabonis on IL, recall Max Meyer for debut

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins placed right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a left groin strain.

The move, which is retroactive to Wednesday, comes on the same day Miami activated right-hander Max Meyer to make his major league debut against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies.

Meyer, 23, was the third overall pick in the 2020 draft out of the University of Minnesota.

In 12 starts this year at Triple-A Jacksonville, Meyer went 3-4 with a 3.72 ERA, 65 strikeouts and 19 walks in 58 innings.

Yacabonis, 30, is 1-1 with a 6.75 ERA in nine relief appearances this season with the Marlins.

He is 4-6 with a 5.80 ERA in 66 games (12 starts) for the Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners and Marlins.

–Field Level Media