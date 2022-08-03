fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published August 3, 2022

Marlins put Avisail Garcia on IL, activate Garrett Cooper

Sportsnaut
Jul 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Avisail Garcia (24) scores the winning run after a triple by third baseman Brian Anderson (not pictured) during the eleventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins placed outfielder Avisail Garcia on the 10-day injured list and activated fellow first baseman/designated hitter Garrett Cooper on Wednesday.

Garcia, 31, has a left hamstring strain. Cooper, 31, had been on the IL since July 26 with a right wrist contusion.

Garcia is batting .232 with seven homers and 30 RBIs in 88 games in his first season with Miami. The 2017 All-Star is a career .266 hitter with 134 home runs and 505 RBIs in 1,039 games with five teams.

Cooper was struck in the right wrist by a pitch in a 1-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 23. He made one rehab appearance at Class-A Jupiter and walked, singled and scored a run.

Cooper made the 2022 National League All-Star team and is hitting .279 with seven home runs, 21 doubles and 40 RBIs in 84 games this season. He is a career .281 hitter with 37 homers and 151 RBIs in 323 games with the New York Yankees (2017) and Marlins.

–Field Level Media

Share: