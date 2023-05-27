Marlins pile up 16 hits in victory over Angels

Credit: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

Bryan De La Cruz had four of the Miami Marlins’ 16 hits in a 6-2 victory that ended the Los Angeles Angels’ four-game winning streak Friday night in Anaheim, Calif.

De La Cruz homered and singled three times for Miami, which also got a home run from Jorge Soler for the fourth game in a row. The Marlins had two hits apiece from National League batting leader Luis Arraez, Jean Segura, Nick Fortes and Yuli Gurriel. Gurriel has 11 hits in his past 17 at-bats overall.

Miami’s 16 hits marked the sixth consecutive game the club has had 10 or more hits in a game.

Marlins starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo (4-3) and five relievers combined to give up 10 hits, but only the two runs as Angels hitters went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Gio Urshela had three hits (all singles), Mike Trout had two hits (single, double) and Brandon Drury homered for Los Angeles.

The Marlins scored single runs in the second and third innings off Angels starter Reid Detmers (0-4) to take a 2-0 lead. Segura singled in one run in the second, and in the third, Soler led off the inning with a home run, his 16th of the season.

Luzardo held the Angels scoreless through four innings before they got on the scoreboard in the fifth. Chad Wallach led off with a single and took second on a wild pitch.

Luzardo, though, struck out both Zach Neto and Taylor Ward before Trout’s single to left field scored Wallach to cut the Angels’ deficit to 2-1. Luzardo was finished after five innings, allowing the one run on seven hits and one walk, striking out seven.

Detmers pitched into the sixth inning but gave up four consecutive singles, the last of which was an RBI single by Fortes that increased Miami’s lead to 3-1.

Detmers was replaced by Jacob Webb, who entered the game with the bases loaded and no outs but was able to work his way out of the jam, keeping the Angels within two runs at 3-1.

The Angels cut their deficit to 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth on a solo homer by Drury off Marlins reliever Bryan Hoeing. De La Cruz’s two-run homer in the seventh inning put Miami back up 5-2.

