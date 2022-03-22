Marlins officially announce the signing of outfielder Jorge Soler

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins officially announced the signing of outfielder Jorge Soler to a three-year contract on Tuesday.

Previous reports put the value of the deal at $36 million.

Soler, 30, hit .223 with 27 homers and 70 RBIs in 149 games between the Kansas City Royals and World Series champion Atlanta Braves in 2021.

He batted .300 with three home runs and six RBIs in six games during the 2021 World Series, earning Most Valuable Player honors in the Fall Classic. He joined former Marlins pitcher Livan Hernandez (1997) as the only two Cuban-born players to be named MVP of the World Series.

A two-time World Series champion (also 2016 with the Chicago Cubs), Soler is a .246 career hitter with 121 homers and 343 RBIs in 661 games across eight seasons with the Cubs (2014-16), Royals (2017-21) and Braves (2021).

He led the American League with 48 homers in 2019 while driving in 117 runs and playing in all 162 games.

Soler is the first reigning World Series MVP to change teams in the offseason since Edgar Renteria (2010 with San Francisco) signed with Cincinnati in 2011.

