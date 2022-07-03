Marlins knock off Nationals for fourth straight win

Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins produced four of their eight hits in the game in the 10th inning to defeat the host Washington Nationals 7-4 amid a topsy-turvy late-inning stretch on Sunday afternoon.

Brian Anderson, Jon Berti and Joey Wendle had run-scoring singles in the extra inning.

Jesus Sanchez belted a two-out, two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to propel the Marlins to a 4-3 lead.

Sanchez fell into an 0-2 hole before smashing Tanner Rainey’s 2-2 pitch. Avisail Garcia had reached on a two-out walk to extend the game before Sanchez’s 11th homer of the season.

In the bottom of the inning, Marlins reliever Tanner Scott hit a batter with one out and walked a batter before the second out came on a fielder’s choice to put runners on the corners. Victor Robles tied the game with a single.

Washington’s Josh Bell homered with two outs in the eighth inning to break a tie. Bell had the Nationals’ first hit of the game an inning earlier.

The late innings overshadowed a splendid outing for Marlins starter Pablo Lopez, who threw six no-hit innings before he was tagged for two runs. But the Marlins ended up with a four-game winning streak for the third time this season.

The Marlins defeated the Nationals for the 11th time in 12 meetings this season. Scott (4-2) was the winning pitcher.

Carl Edwards Jr. (2-3) took the loss.

Bell’s 12th home run of the season came off reliever Steven Okert.

Although Lopez didn’t allow a hit through six innings, he issued three walks and hit a batter during that span. He retired eight straight batters prior to yielding the first hit.

Bell began the bottom of the seventh with a double before Nelson Cruz’s RBI single. Luis Garcia then doubled before Lopez recorded the first out of the inning.

With the bases loaded and Lopez out of the game, Ehire Adrianza lofted a sacrifice fly to tie the game.

Nationals starter Erick Fedde gave up two runs on three hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

Fedde made it through the first two innings on a total of 18 pitches before the Marlins struck in the third. Berti’s fielder’s choice grounder drove in Bryan De La Cruz, who led off the inning with a double.

Berti, who leads the majors with 25 stolen bases, then was thrown out trying to steal second.

–Field Level Media