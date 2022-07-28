Miami Marlins’ Daniel Castano exits after liner to head

Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Marlins left-hander Daniel Castano left Thursday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds after taking a 104-mph line drive to the head.

With one out in the bottom of the first, Reds third baseman Donovan Solano drilled a 1-1 pitch that ricocheted off the left side of Castano’s head and was caught for an out by Marlins third baseman Joey Wendle.

Castano dropped to his knees and remained down for a spell before walking off on his own power.

Jeff Brigham came on to replace Castano.

Castano had given up a run on two hits before leaving.

–Field Level Media