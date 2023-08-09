Marlins club three HRs to rally past Reds, 5-4

Credit: Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bryan De La Cruz’s go-ahead home run in the ninth and Josh Bell’s two homers helped the Miami Marlins claw back for a 5-4 win over the host Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, clinching the three-game series.

With Jon Berti and Luis Arraez on base, Bell pulled the game back for the Marlins in the top of the eighth. He launched his 14th home run of the season — second of the game — off Reds left-hander Sam Moll to knot the game at 4-4.

De La Cruz then got his second hit all series, hitting the ball just 352 feet to right field off Reds’ right-hander Alexis Diaz (3-4) to give the Marlins the decisive one-run lead.

The Marlins are now 26-10 in one-run games this season, good for the most in the majors.

Tanner Scott (6-4) earned the win for the Marlins after he, A.J Puk and David Robertson closed out the final three innings for the Marlins, giving up a combined two hits. Robertson added a strikeout and got his 17th save of the season.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand led the way for the Reds, accounting for three of their four runs, including a two-run homer to give them a lead in the fourth.

The Reds dropped another key game and have now lost 11 of their last 16 games. They led 4-1 after seven innings.

Reds starter Graham Ashcraft was dominant, allowing just one run on three hits and fanning seven in seven innings.

Johnny Cueto got the start for the Marlins and began strong before allowing two home runs in the fourth inning. He allowed three runs on five hits in five innings.

Bell opened the scoring with his first homer of the day, a solo shot in the top of the fourth.

The Reds answered back in the home half of the fourth when Spencer Steer and Encarnacion-Strand hit homers. Encarnacion-Strand’s two-run homer was his second of the series.

Encarnacion-Strand would chip in another run in the sixth by hitting an RBI single up the middle.

Home plate umpire Bill Miller ejected both Jorge Soler and Marlins manager Skip Schumaker for arguing balls and strikes in the top of the eighth, two batters before Bell’s heroics.

–Field Level Media