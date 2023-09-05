Marlins belt four homers, whip Dodgers in opener

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Bryan De La Cruz hit a tiebreaking, two-run home run in the eighth inning, Jazz Chisholm Jr. followed with a homer and the Miami Marlins earned a 6-3 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series.

Jake Burger and Josh Bell added home runs for the Marlins, who won their fifth consecutive game to keep pace in the National League wild-card chase. Miami entered a half game out of the NL’s third and final wild-card spot.

Marlins left-hander Jesus Luzardo gave up two runs on four hits over six innings with one walk and six strikeouts. Andrew Nardi (7-1) pitched a scoreless eighth inning to earn the win, and Tanner Scott blanked the Dodgers in the ninth for his fifth save.

Chris Taylor hit a home run for the Dodgers, while Freddie Freeman and Will Smith each drove in a run.

Los Angeles left-hander Clayton Kershaw gave up three runs on five hits over five innings with five walks and three strikeouts. The three runs allowed were the most in five starts since he returned from the injured list Aug. 10 after recovering from a shoulder injury.

The Dodgers gave Kershaw an early 2-0 cushion when Freeman and Smith each delivered RBI singles in the third inning.

Miami got on the scoreboard in the fourth inning on a solo home run from Burger, his 31st of the season and sixth since joining the Marlins from the Chicago White Sox at the trade deadline.

Bell gave Miami a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning with a two-run home run, his 20th.

The Dodgers got even at 3-3 in the seventh inning on Taylor’s 14th home run.

The Marlins got to Dodgers left-hander Ryan Yarbrough in the eighth inning when Burger was hit by a pitch with one out and De La Cruz socked a two-run home run, his 18th, to left for a 5-3 advantage.

Chisholm’s blast to right, his 15th, accounted for the final run.

Yarbrough (7-6) gave up three runs on three hits in three innings, falling to 3-1 since joining the Dodgers from the Kansas City Royals at the trade deadline.

The Dodgers were without third baseman Max Muncy, who injured his left shoulder on a swing on Sunday. Los Angeles catcher Austin Barnes left the game in the eighth inning, one inning after he was hit in the mask by a backswing.

–Field Level Media