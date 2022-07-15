Marlins activate Jorge Soler, Cody Poteet; Jon Berti (groin) to IL

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins reinstated outfielder Jorge Soler from the 10-day injured list and right-handed pitcher Cody Poteet from the 15-day injured list on Friday.

In corresponding moves, infielder Jon Berti was placed on the 10-day IL with a left groin strain, and lefty Daniel Castano was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville.

Soler, 30, was in Miami’s lineup for Friday’s series opener against the host Colorado Rockies, batting cleanup. He has not played since June 28 due to bilateral pelvis inflammation.

Before the injury, Soler played 67 games for the Marlins, batting .217 and hitting 13 home runs, 13 doubles and 34 RBIs. He is in his first season with the club, having signed a three-year, $36 million deal in free agency after stints with the Chicago Cubs (2014-16), Kansas City Royals (2017-21) and Atlanta Braves (2021).

Poteet, 27, last pitched for Miami on May 25, missing the past six-plus weeks with a right elbow muscle injury. He made three rehab starts, including two with Triple-A Jacksonville in which he allowed just three hits over a combined 4 2/3 innings with no runs, no walks and six strikeouts.

In 11 games (two starts) for the Marlins this season, Poteet was 0-1 with a 2.42 ERA.

Berti has started games at third base, second base, shortstop, left field and center field across 58 games this season. The 32-year-old also leads the majors with 28 stolen bases while batting .271 with two homers and 19 RBIs.

–Field Level Media