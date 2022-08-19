Mark DeRosa to manage Team USA in World Baseball Classic

Credit: Marko Georgiev/NorthJersey.com, North Jersey Record via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Retired major leaguer Mark DeRosa will manage Team USA in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

USA Baseball announced his hiring on Friday.

DeRosa, now 47, began his major league career with the Braves in 1998 and spent seven seasons in Atlanta. He had shorter stints with the Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, the Cleveland franchise, St. Louis Cardinals, San Francisco Giants, Washington Nationals and Toronto Blue Jays before retiring following the 2013 season. He had a lifetime average of .268 with 100 homers and 494 RBIs in 1,241 career games.

In 22 career postseason games, DeRosa batted .358 with 10 RBIs and won the 2010 World Series with the Giants.

“I’m completely honored and humbled to be named the manager of Team USA,” DeRosa said in a news release. “Competing in the 2009 World Baseball Classic for Team USA was one of the greatest experiences of my baseball journey. Getting the chance to lead this star-studded roster and represent our country is an opportunity of a lifetime, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Team USA won the 2017 event with a victory over Puerto Rico. The 2021 WBC was postponed because of the pandemic.

Team USA will take part in Pool C play from March 11-15 in Phoenix. The semifinals and finals will be played in Miami from March 19-21.

An All-Star group of major leaguers already has committed to play for Team USA, including Mike Trout and Bryce Harper — winners of multiple league MVP awards — as well as J.T. Realmuto, Pete Alonso, Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story.

— Field Level Media