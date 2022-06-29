Mariners throw combined one-hitter, blank Orioles

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Jesse Winker hit a tiebreaking, two-run double with two outs in the eighth inning to give the Seattle Mariners a 2-0 victory against the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.

With two outs in the decisive eighth, J.P. Crawford lined a single to left off Cionel Perez (4-1).

Felix Bautista came on to face rookie Julio Rodriguez, who hit a one-hopper off the pitcher’s leg. The ball caromed to first baseman Ryan Mountcastle, who attempted to tag a diving Rodriguez. However, the ball popped out of Mountcastle’s glove and Rodriguez was safe, with Crawford taking third on the play.

Winker then hit a deep drive that went just over the glove of leaping right fielder Austin Hays at the wall to score both runners.

Diego Castillo (5-1) pitched the eighth and Paul Sewald worked the ninth for his seventh save to wrap up Seattle’s one-hitter. The Orioles’ lone hit was a fourth-inning, line-drive single to right field single by Mountcastle off Mariners starter Robbie Ray.

The starting pitchers, Ray and Baltimore’s Dean Kremer, matched each other through seven scoreless innings.

Kremer gave up four hits, walked two and struck out five.

Ray walked three and fanned eight.

After Mountcastle’s hit, Ray walked the next batter, Adley Rutschman, and the Orioles pulled off a double steal as Tyler Nevin swung and missed a third strike. Ray got Rougned Odor to pop out to second baseman Adam Frazier to end the inning.

Kremer encountered a bit more traffic on the basepaths, but nothing he couldn’t handle.

In the second, Seattle’s Eugenio Suarez led off with a soft single to right and took second on a wild pitch. Kremer struck out Mariners newcomer Carlos Santana, acquired Monday in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, before Suarez reached third on Taylor Trammell’s groundout to the right side of the infield.

Suarez was stranded there as Cal Raleigh filed out to center.

The Mariners threatened again in the fourth as Rodriguez led off with a single and Suarez and Santana drew a one-out walks to load the bases. But Kremer got Trammell to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Trammell sustained a right hamstring strain while running to first and had to leave the game.

–Field Level Media