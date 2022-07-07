fbpx
Published July 7, 2022

Mariners star Ty France (elbow) activated off IL

Jun 23, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) gets his glove caught under the arm of Oakland Athletics third baseman Sheldon Neuse (26) as he reaches for the throw during the fifth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. France was injured on the play, and left the game. Neuse was safe at first. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Mariners standout Ty France was reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to Thursday night’s home game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

France, who was sidelined with a left elbow sprain, was listed in the lineup as the designated hitter and batting second.

France is a finalist to be the American League’s starting first baseman in the upcoming All-Star Game. The other finalist is Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Blue Jays.

The 27-year-old France was injured on June 23 when Sheldon Neuse of the Oakland Athletics collided with France’s glove arm while France was attempting to catch a throw.

France leads the Mariners with 45 RBIs and has a team-best .316 average. He has 10 home runs and 14 doubles in 70 games.

Seattle optioned outfielder Marcus Wilson to Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move. Wilson was 1-for-5 in three games with the Mariners.

–Field Level Media

