Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford signs five-year extension

Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford signed a five-year contract extension prior to Friday’s Opening Day game against the host Minnesota Twins.

The extension begins in 2022 and runs through the 2026 season, buying out his first two seasons of free agency. Financial terms were not disclosed, but multiple reports placed the value at $51 million.

“J.P. brings excellent defense at a critical position, in addition to solid on-base skills and a penchant for delivering in the big moment,” president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said in a news release. “He’s an incredibly competitive player who has become an integral part of our team, both on the field and in the clubhouse.”

Crawford, 27, had been slated to make $4.85 million this season after reaching a deal with the club last month to avoid arbitration.

“Seattle is a special place for me, and I can’t wait to be a part of the team that brings a championship here,” Crawford said. “This place is going to be nuts when we do it. We all saw that last year. I’ve said before that I’m here to win, and we’re going to win for a long time. Let’s ride.”

Crawford, who won the American League Gold Glove at shortstop in 2020, posted career highs in batting average (.273), homers (nine) and RBIs (54) in 160 games in 2021.

He is a career .250 hitter with 21 home runs and 142 RBIs in 378 games with the Philadelphia Phillies (2017-18) and Mariners.

–Field Level Media