Mariners silence Angels to end four-game losing streak

Rookie Bryan Woo pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings and Eugenio Suarez homered as the Seattle Mariners snapped a four-game losing streak with an 8-0 victory against the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.

The Mariners (80-65) pulled into a tie with the Toronto Blue Jays for the American League’s third and final wild-card playoff berth and within 1 1/2 games of the division-leading Houston Astros in the AL West. Seattle remained a half-game behind Texas in the division and wild-card races.

The Angels (68-78) saw their three-game winning streak come to an end. They played their ninth consecutive game without Shohei Ohtani, who remained out with a strained right oblique.

Woo (3-4), a right-hander, allowed four hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out eight, one shy of his career high. Relievers Eduard Bazardo and Dominic Leone combined for 3 1/3 perfect innings.

Angels left-hander Patrick Sandoval (7-13) remained winless — 0-5 — in nine career starts against Seattle. Sandoval allowed eight runs — five earned — on 10 hits in five innings, with no walks and four strikeouts.

The Mariners jumped on Sandoval early, scoring three runs in the first inning.

With one out, Julio Rodriguez reached on a fielding error by third baseman Mike Moustakas. Teoscar Hernandez followed with an infield single and, an out later, Suarez lined a run-scoring single to right. Ty France lined a single to left to bring home the second run and Dylan Moore doubled to left to make it 3-0, with France thrown out at the plate to end the inning.

The Mariners added four runs in the fourth. With one out, France, Moore and Sam Haggerty singled to load the bases. After Jose Caballero struck out, Crawford lined a bases-clearing double just out of the reach of center fielder Brett Phillips. Rodriguez lined a single to center to make it 7-0.

Suarez went deep to right-center with one out in the fifth, his 20th homer of the season — the seventh time he has reached that mark in his career.

