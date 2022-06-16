Mariners sign outfielder Jesse Winker through 2023

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners announced a contract extension Thursday for outfielder Jesse Winker through the 2023 season.

Terms were not disclosed. The deal buys out the rest of his arbitration-eligible service time and he will be eligible for free agency in 2024.

Winker, 28, has played in 61 games this season, entering Thursday with a .214 batting average, four homers, 24 RBIs and an American League-leading 38 walks.

A first-round pick by Cincinnati in 2012 and a National League All-Star with the Reds in 2021, Winker was acquired by Seattle in a March trade.

Winker is a lifetime .277 hitter with 70 homers and 214 RBIs in 474 games with the Reds (2017-21) and Mariners.

