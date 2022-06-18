Mariners’ Robbie Ray dominant in beating Angels

Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Robbie Ray took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners broke out of an offensive slump with an 8-1 victory against the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

After Ray (6-6) retired the first two batters easily in the seventh, Max Stassi hit a high chopper back to the mound. The ball went off the end of Ray’s glove and fell behind him, leaving second baseman Adam Frazier with no chance to make a play.

That snapped a streak of 18 consecutive batters retired by Ray. The left-hander allowed one run on three hits, walked one and matched a season high with 10 strikeouts in seven-plus innings.

Ray lost his shutout bid in the eighth as Juan Lagares led off with a triple into the right-field corner. Andrew Velazquez then grounded a run-scoring double to right to end Ray’s night.

Cal Raleigh hit a home run and Ty France added a three-run double for the Mariners, who scored in each of the first four innings against Angels right-hander Michael Lorenzen (6-4).

Lorenzen allowed seven runs on seven hits in five innings, with three walks and three strikeouts.

There was a scary moment in the fifth inning when Justin Upton, making his Mariners debut, was hit in the head by a 90 mph pitch by Lorenzen. Upton remained face down in the batter’s box for a couple of minutes before being assisted to his feet. He walked off the field with help from the training staff and was replaced by Dylan Moore.

The Mariners scored early and often.

With two outs in the first, Julio Rodriguez lined a single to left field and took second when the ball rolled under Brandon Marsh’s glove for an error. Rodriguez advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on Eugenio Suarez’s single to left.

Raleigh homered to right with two outs in the second, his eighth of the season.

In the third, France singled with one out, went to third on a wild pitch and throwing error by catcher Stassi and scored on Rodriguez’s single up the middle.

Seattle scored four times in the fourth to make it 7-0. Jesse Winker drew a leadoff walk and Frazier singled with one out. Two-out walks to Taylor Trammell and J.P. Crawford brought home one run, and France cleared the bases with a double into the left-field corner.

