Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners reinstated outfielder Taylor Trammell from the injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday.

Trammell, 24, was placed on the 10-day IL on June 28 with a right hamstring strain.

He just completed a rehab assignment at Tacoma, batting .367 with two homers, two RBIs and six runs in eight games.

Trammell is batting .235 with three homers and nine RBIs in 32 games this season with the Mariners.

–Field Level Media