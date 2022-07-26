Mariners recall RHP George Kirby

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle recalled George Kirby from Triple-A on Tuesday and the rookie right-hander will start for the Mariners on Tuesday night against the visiting Texas Rangers.

The Mariners optioned right-hander Matt Brash to Triple-A Tacoma after Monday’s game.

Kirby, 24, was sent to Tacoma during the All-Star break, making one appearance for the Rainiers.

Kirby is 2-3 with a 3.78 ERA in 12 starts this season. He has 62 strikeouts against just nine walks, giving him the second-highest strikeout-to-walk ratio (6.89) in major league history through a pitcher’s first 12 career starts (excluding openers).

Brash, 24, is 2-3 with a 6.75 ERA in 10 games (five starts) for the Mariners.

–Field Level Media