Mariners promote two right-handers from Triple-A

The Seattle Mariners called up right-handers Penn Murfee and Wyatt Mills from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday.

In corresponding moves, right-hander Yohan Ramirez and catcher Cal Raleigh were optioned to Tacoma and infielder Evan White (sports hernia) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Murfee, 27, is 2-0 with two saves and no runs allowed in five relief appearances (eight innings) this season with Tacoma. His first appearance with Seattle will mark his major league debut.

Mills, 27, made his MLB debut last season and pitched in 11 games with a 9.95 ERA. He is 1-0 with a 1.93 ERA in six appearances this season out of the Tacoma bullpen.

Ramirez, 26, is 1-0 with a 7.56 ERA in seven relief appearances for Seattle this season. He has 10 strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings but has also given up six walks and three home runs.

Raleigh, 25, is batting .083 (2 for 24) with one homer and one RBI in nine games this season with the Mariners.

White, 26, was a first-round pick by Seattle in 2017 and a Gold Glove winner as a 2020 rookie. His 2021 campaign ended in mid-May with a strained left hip flexor. He landed on the 10-day IL with the hernia on April 7.

