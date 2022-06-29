Mariners place OF Taylor Trammell (hamstring) on IL

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners placed outfielder Taylor Trammell on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a strained right hamstring.

The team also brought up outfielder Marcus Wilson and infielder/outfielder Sam Haggerty from Triple-A Tacoma, optioned infielder Kevin Padlo to Tacoma and transferred catcher Tom Murphy (dislocated left shoulder) to the 60-day injured list.

Trammell, 24, is batting .235 with three homers and nine RBIs in 32 games this season with Seattle.

Wilson, 25, has not made his major league debut. In the minors since 2014, he is hitting .207 this year at Tacoma with 12 homers and 34 RBIs in 59 games.

Haggerty, 28, batted .188 with one RBI and one steal in 13 games with the Mariners earlier this season.

Padlo, 25, is hitting .182 with three RBIs in 10 games this season with the Mariners and San Francisco Giants.

Murphy, 31, landed on the 10-day injured list on May 7. He batted .303 with one homer and one RBI in 14 games before hurting his shoulder.

