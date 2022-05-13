Mariners option outfielder Jarred Kelenic to Triple-A

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners optioned outfielder Jarred Kelenic to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday before starting a three-game road series against the New York Mets.

Considered one of the top prospects in the sport when he made his Major League Baseball debut last season, Kelenic has struggled at the plate for Seattle. In 30 games this season, he is batting .140 with 10 RBIs and six extra-base hits, including three home runs.

He has also drawn just nine walks while striking out 36 times.

The Mariners acquired Kelenic, 22, from the New York Mets as part of a large December 2018 trade that sent Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to New York. Kelenic has yet to face the Mets in his young career.

The Kelenic decision was part of a slew of roster moves the Mariners made Friday. Left-handed pitcher Danny Young was also optioned to Triple-A, and outfielder Stuart Fairchild was optioned to Tacoma and designated for assignment.

Seattle also selected outfielder Steven Souza Jr. from Tacoma. Souza will make his Mariners debut Friday playing right field and batting eighth in his 500th MLB game.

Souza is a career .230 hitter with 72 home runs and 206 RBIs to his credit. Seattle is his sixth major league club after stints with the Washington Nationals (2014), Tampa Bay Rays (2015-17), Arizona Diamondbacks (2018), Chicago Cubs (2020) and Los Angeles Dodgers (2021).

Mike Ford — whom the Mariners acquired from the San Francisco Giants two weeks after trading him there — reported to the club and will make his team debut Friday, batting seventh as the DH.

The Mariners also claimed right-handed pitcher Adrian Sampson off waivers from the Chicago Cubs. Sampson made his major league debut with Seattle in 2016, starting one game and allowing four earned runs in a loss. He had pitched just one inning of relief for the Cubs this season before being waived.

Finally, the Mariners DFA’d right-hander Yohan Ramirez and reinstated righty reliever Sergio Romo from the 10-day injured list. Romo, in his first season with Seattle and 15th in the majors, had both COVID-19 and right shoulder inflammation.

–Field Level Media