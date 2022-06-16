Mariners claim Drew Ellis, move Mitch Haniger to 60-day IL

Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners claimed infielder Drew Ellis off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks and moved outfielder Mitch Haniger to the 60-day injured list on Thursday.

Ellis, 26, will join Seattle’s Triple-A club in Tacoma. He was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on June 12 after going 2-for-13 in six games this season and hitting .134 with one homer and six RBIs in 34 major league games over the past two seasons.

Haniger sustained a high right ankle sprain when he fouled a pitch off of it in a game against the Miami Marlins on April 29. He was placed on the 10-day injured list the following day.

Haniger has yet to resume running and is hopeful of returning at some point in July. The club plans to send him on a minor league rehab stint when he’s healthy.

Haniger, 31, is batting just .200 (7-for-35) with three homers and seven RBIs in nine games this season. He also spent time on the COVID-19 IL in April.

He is coming off a year in which he posted career bests of 39 homers and 100 RBIs in 157 games.

