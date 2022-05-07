fbpx
Published May 7, 2022

Mariners catcher Tom Murphy on IL with dislocated shoulder

May 6, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Randy Arozarena (56) scores on a throwing error by Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (not pictured) ahead of the tag from catcher Tom Murphy (2) during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners placed Tom Murphy on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a dislocated left shoulder and recalled fellow catcher Cal Raleigh from Triple-A Tacoma.

Murphy departed with two outs in the fifth inning of Friday night’s 8-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays after attempting to tag out Randy Arozarena on a play at the plate. He was replaced by Luis Torrens.

Murphy, 31, is batting .303 with a .439 on-base percentage in 14 games this season.

He is a career .235 hitter with 40 homers and 109 RBIs in 267 games with the Colorado Rockies (2015-18) and Seattle.

Raleigh, 25, was optioned to Tacoma on April 28 after batting .083 (2 for 24) with a homer and an RBI in nine games with the Mariners.

–Field Level Media

