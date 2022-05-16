Mariners bring back LHP Roenis Elias after TJ surgery

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners purchased the contract of pitcher Roenis Elias on Monday, putting the left-hander back in the major leagues after he missed a year-plus following Tommy John surgery.

To open a spot on the active roster, the Mariners placed right-hander Drew Steckenrider on the restricted list in advance of a three-game series at Toronto.

Elias, 33, already had two other stints with the Mariners in his six-year career. He was hoping his third would have started much sooner after signing a minor league deal in advance of the 2021 season, but an elbow injury in spring training sidelined him for over a year.

Elias made his major league debut with the Mariners in 2014 and pitched two seasons with the club. After he was with the Boston Red Sox the next two years, he pitched another two seasons with the Mariners before he was traded to the Washington Nationals in 2019.

In his six seasons, Elias is 22-24 with a 3.97 ERA in 126 appearances (54 starts). He saved 14 games for the Mariners in 2019.

Elias is set to become the fifth player to have three separate stints with the Mariners, along with Mike Blowers, Raul Ibanez, Norm Charlton and Jeff Nelson.

Steckenrider, 31, is 0-1 with a 4.85 ERA in 14 relief appearances this season and is 10-10 with a 3.20 ERA in 199 career relief appearances over five seasons with the Miami Marlins and Mariners.

