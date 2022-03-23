Mariners add pitcher Sergio Romo on 1-year deal

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners are signing right-handed relief pitcher Sergio Romo to a one-year contract, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

The deal is for $2 million plus a $250,000 bonus and is pending a physical, per the reports.

The Mariners would be the seventh team for the 39-year-old Romo.

Romo went 1-1 with a 4.67 ERA and three saves in 66 appearances last season with the Oakland A’s. He has a 42-35 career mark with a 3.10 ERA and 137 saves in 798 games (five starts) in his 14-year career.

–Field Level Media