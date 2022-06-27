Mariners acquire first baseman Carlos Santana from Royals

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners acquired first baseman/designated hitter Carlos Santana and cash considerations from the Kansas City Royals on Monday in exchange for right-handers Wyatt Mills and William Fleming.

Santana, 36, is batting .216 with four homers and 21 RBIs in 52 games this season, his second with the Royals and 13th in the majors.

He is a lifetime .244/.361/.433 hitter with 263 home runs and 886 RBIs in 1,705 games with the Cleveland Indians (2010-17, 2019-20), Philadelphia Phillies (2018) and Royals. He made the American League All-Star team in 2019.

Mills, 27, has no decisions and a 4.15 ERA in eight relief appearances this season with Seattle. He had a 9.95 ERA in 11 games out of the bullpen as a Mariners rookie in 2021.

Fleming, 23, was drafted by Seattle in the 11th round in 2021 out of Wake Forest and has not made his MLB debut. He is 6-6 with a 4.92 ERA in 14 starts this year at Class-A Modesto, striking out 59 in 67 2/3 innings.

–Field Level Media