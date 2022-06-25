fbpx
Published June 25, 2022

Mariners first baseman Ty France (arm) headed to injured list

Jun 23, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) gets his glove caught under the arm of Oakland Athletics third baseman Sheldon Neuse (26) as he reaches for the throw during the fifth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. France was injured on the play, and left the game. Neuse was safe at first. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France, the team’s most productive hitter, is headed to the 10-day injured list.

He told MLB.com he has a Grade 2 flexor strain in his left elbow/forearm, sustained when Sheldon Neuse of the Oakland Athletics collided with France’s glove on Thursday, bending the infielder’s arm.

France said he was optimistic that he won’t be out long.

The 27-year-old leads the Mariners with 45 RBIs and has a team-best .316 average. He has 10 home runs and 14 doubles in 70 games.

–Field Level Media

