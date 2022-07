Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs re-signed forward Pierre Engvall to a one-year, $2.25 million contract on Sunday.

Engvall finished a two-year, $2.5 million deal last season.

Engvall, 26, set career bests of 15 goals and 35 points in 78 games last season.

Overall, he has 62 career points (30 goals, 32 assists) in 168 games over the past three seasons. The Swede also has four assists in 17 career playoff games.

