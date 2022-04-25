Maple Leafs sign Hobey Baker-winning G Dryden McKay

Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Goaltender Dryden McKay, the reigning Hobey Baker Award winner as the top player in college hockey, signed a two-year contract on Monday with the Toronto Maple Leafs’ AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies.

McKay, who starred for four seasons at Minnesota State, recently received a six-month suspension from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency after a positive test for ostarine, a prohibited substance. The 24-year-old goalie blamed the positive test on a tainted vitamin D3 immune booster that he took to avoid COVID-19.

He is coming off a season in which he went 38-5-0 with a 1.31 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage. McKay guided Minnesota State to the national championship game, where it lost 5-1 to Denver.

McKay’s 38 wins were a single-season NCAA Division I record, and he also broke the Division I mark for most career shutouts, posting 34.

He ended up 113-20-4 with a 1.46 GAA and a .932 save percentage over 140 games for Minnesota State.

According to the Marlies, per McKay’s drug suspension, he will be eligible to enter club facilities on Aug. 25 and play for the team beginning Oct. 11.

