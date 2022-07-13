Maple Leafs sign goalie Ilya Samsonov, two others to one-year deals

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov and forwards Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Adam Gaudette signed one-year free-agent deals with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Samsonov, 25, spent the past four seasons with the Washington Capitals, who selected him No. 22 overall in the 2015 NHL Draft. He will earn $1.8 million.

In 89 career games in the regular season, Samsonov has a 52-22-8 record with a 2.81 goals-against average, a .902 save percentage and six shutouts. In eight career playoff games, his GAA is 2.98 and he has a .907 save percentage.

Aube-Kubel joins the Maple Leafs on a contract worth $1 million.

The 26-year-old played last season with the Philadelphia Flyers and Colorado Avalanche. The Flyers, who selected him in the second round of the 2014 NHL Draft, waived him in November and the Avalanche added him to their roster.

He played in 67 games for the Stanley Cup-winning Avalanche, tallying 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists). In 14 playoff games, he registered four penalty minutes.

In 169 career regular-season games, Aube-Kubel has 50 points (21 goals, 29 assists) and 110 penalty minutes.

The one-year deal for Gaudette, 25, is worth $750,000.

A fifth-round draft pick by Vancouver in 2015, Gaudette has 70 points (27 goals, 43 assists) in 218 regular-season games with the Canucks, Blackhawks and Senators. In 58 games last season split between Chicago and Ottawa, he had 14 points (five goals, nine assists).

–Field Level Media