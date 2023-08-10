fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published August 10, 2023

Maple Leafs sign first-round pick Easton Cowan

Jun 28, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick Easton Cowan stands with Leafs staff after being selected with the twenty eighth pick in round one of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Easton Cowan, their first-round 2023 draft pick, to a three-year, entry-level contract on Thursday.

Financial terms were not announced.

Cowan, 18, was selected by the Maple Leafs with the No. 28 overall pick in June’s draft.

In the 2022-23 season, Cowan played in 68 regular-season games with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League and tallied 53 points (20 goals, 33 assists). He added 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 20 playoff games.

The Maple Leafs open their preseason schedule Sept. 24 against the Ottawa Senators.

–Field Level Media

Share: 