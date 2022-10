Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year contract Sunday for $840,630.

Aston-Reese, 28, had 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season.

He has 66 points (32 goals, 34 assists) in 230 career games since making his NHL debut with the Penguins on Feb. 3, 2018.

The Maple Leafs open the regular season on Wednesday against the host Montreal Canadiens.

–Field Level Media