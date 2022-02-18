Maple Leafs sign F Dmitry Ovchinnikov to 3-year deal

Feb 6, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A general view of the arena and the team logo at center ice before the start of the Toronto Maple Leafs game against the Ottawa Senators at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Dmitry Ovchinnikov to a three-year entry level contract Friday.

The 19-year-old Russian’s deal begins with the current 2021-22 season. He will join the AHL’s Toronto Marlies upon approval of his Canadian work permits.

The Maple Leafs drafted Ovchinnikov in the fifth round (137th overall) in 2020.

?? We’ve signed forward Dmitry Ovchinnikov to a three-year entry level contract.#LeafsForever — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 18, 2022

Ovchinnikov has 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) in 22 games this season with Sibirskie Snaipery (Siberian Snipers) of Russia’s Junior Hockey League, the MHL. He has 142 points (59 goals, 83 assists) in 156 career MHL games.

–Field Level Media