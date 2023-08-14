Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov dies at 21

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov died Monday after a 19-month battle with a brain tumor.

The 21-year-old forward from Salavat, Russia, passed away in Munich, Germany, the Maple Leafs announced.

Toronto selected Amirov in the first round (15th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

“The entire Maple Leafs organization is devastated by this tragic loss,” team president Brendan Shanahan said. “Over the duration of his courageous battle, Rodion’s positivity inspired everyone around him, and he made lasting impressions with our team and fans in his brief visits to Toronto. It’s incredibly sad to see a young man with so much promise taken from us so soon. We offer our deepest condolences to Rodion’s family and friends as we mourn this loss together.”

Amirov was diagnosed with a brain tumor in February 2022.

“From the moment he received the news, he refused to speak in the negative, determined to enjoy every day, facing it with the same positive attitude he showed during his hockey career,” his agent, Dan Milstein, posted on Twitter. “We will always remember his courage, his desire, his will, his smile, all of the great things about him.”

It is we great sadness that we announce the passing of Rodion Amirov. Two years ago, Rodion was diagnosed with a brain tumour. From the moment he received the news, he refused to speak in the negative, determined to enjoy every day, facing it with the same positive attitude he… pic.twitter.com/ye6TdAjGZc — Dan Milstein-Hockey (@HockeyAgent1) August 14, 2023

Amirov played parts of three seasons in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League with his hometown team, Salavat Yulaev Ufa. He tallied 10 goals and eight assists in 70 KHL games from 2019-22.

–Field Level Media