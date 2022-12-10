Maple Leafs’ Nicholas Robertson (shoulder) out 6-8 weeks

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nicholas Robertson is expected to miss six to eight weeks with a right shoulder injury, coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters on Saturday.

Per Keefe, Robertson will not require surgery for the injury that was sustained during the Maple Leafs’ 5-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

Robertson needed assistance to exit the ice after he absorbed a hit from Kings defenseman Matt Roy in the first period. Roy received a minor penalty for interference at 9:19 of the period.

Robertson, 21, has recorded five points (two goals, three assists) in 15 games this season.

–Field Level Media