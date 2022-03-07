Maple Leafs hold off Blue Jackets

Mar 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) celebrates at the bench after scoring a goal during the second period against the Vancouver Canucks at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Alexander Kerfoot and Michael Bunting scored in the third period and the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs held on to defeat Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 Monday night.

Kerfoot and Bunting scored after Columbus had overcome a 3-0 deficit to tie the game in the third period.

Mitchell Marner, Auston Matthews and Bunting each had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs, who had lost their past two games. Ilya Mikheyev also scored a goal and TJ Brodie added two assists.

Petr Mrazek made 31 saves for the Maple Leafs, who won the season series between the teams 2-1.

Sean Kuraly, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Jack Roslovic and Patrik Laine scored for Columbus. Max Domi and Gustav Nyquist each had two assists.

Elvis Merzlikins stopped 28 shots for Columbus.

Toronto took advantage of an errant pass in the Columbus zone to take the lead at 8:06. Mikheyev knocked in the rebound from the edge of the crease for his 10th goal of the season after Pierre Engvall’s backhand attempt was blocked. Engvall had intercepted the pass and worked a give-and-go with David Kampf.

Marner scored his 22nd goal on a rebound at 14:01.

Matthews scored his 40th on a wraparound at 17:06.

Kuraly scored his ninth of the season at 1:45 of the second period, deflecting Domi’s shot.

Bjorkstrand hit the goal post at 5:36 of the second on an odd-man rush.

With the teams each playing four skaters aside, Bjorkstrand scored his 20th goal at 18:49 of the second. Nyquist weaved with the puck from the right wing to the edge of the left circle before feeding Bjorkstrand in the slot.

Roslovic tied the game on a power play at 2:28 of the third period with his 10th goal, converting Domi’s pass. John Tavares was off for holding.

Kerfoot scored his ninth on a shot from the left circle at 4:19.

Kerfoot scored his 20th at 11:21 of the third, jamming the puck past the post.

Laine scored his 22nd at 19:12 after Columbus removed its goaltender for an extra attacker.

–Field Level Media