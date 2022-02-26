Maple Leafs beat Red Wings as teams combine for 17 goals

Feb 26, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Michael Bunting (58) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Mitch Marner had his first career four-goal game to go along with two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 10-7 road win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday in a wild offensive game.

Lucas Raymond had two goals and Filip Hronek had a goal and three assists for Detroit. It was the first game since 2011 to feature 17 goals combined.

After Toronto held a 7-2 lead going into the third, Detroit mounted a furious comeback, scoring four goals in the first 5:21 of the third to make it 7-6 Maple Leafs.

Toronto briefly quelled the rally with 12:56 remaining on a goal by Ilya Mikheyev, but Detroit made it 8-7 with 12:15 left in the game on a goal by Raymond.

However, Toronto’s Ondrej Kase scored a backbreaking short-handed goal with 9:27 remaining to make it 9-7 Maple Leafs.

Marner then added his fourth goal of the game with 4:19 remaining to give Toronto a 10-7 lead.

Toronto jumped on Detroit from the start, taking a 2-0 lead 6:18 into the game.

First, William Nylander fired a shot from the right face-off circle underneath the crossbar to make it 1-0 Toronto with 16:08 remaining in the first period.

Michael Bunting then took a neat backhand pass from Justin Holl behind the net and shoved the puck with his backhand into the goal with 13:42 remaining in the first to give Toronto a 2-0 lead.

With 9:27 left in the first, Detroit cut Toronto’s lead to 2-1 when Raymond scored on a shot in-between the face-off circles.

But Toronto answered just 33 seconds later, taking a 3-1 lead when David Kampf tipped home a point shot by Mikheyev.

Toronto continued its offensive onslaught in the second, taking a 4-1 lead just 33 seconds into the period on a goal by Marner, who fired an innocent looking shot from the right face-off circle that hit the skate of Detroit defenseman Carter Rowney and went in.

Marner then scored two more goals, one with 15:47 remaining in the second and another with 10:41 to go in the second, to complete a natural hat trick and give Toronto a 6-1 lead.

–Field Level Media