Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews wins Hart Memorial Trophy at NHL Awards

Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Auston Matthews won the 2022 Hart Memorial Trophy for the NHL’s most valuable player Tuesday night.

During the league’s “NHL Awards” show in Tampa, Matthews also picked up the Ted Lindsay Award for most outstanding player, as voted on by the members of the NHL Players’ Association.

Also Tuesday, Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers won the Vezina Trophy for best goaltender, Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider took home the Calder Trophy for rookie of the year and Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche won the Norris Trophy for top defenseman.

The Hart, Calder and Norris Trophies were voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association, and the Vezina was voted on by the league’s 32 general managers.

Matthews, the NHL’s first 60-goal scorer since Steven Stamkos in 2011-12, won his first Hart Trophy after finishing runner-up to Connor McDavid for the award last season. He finished the season with 106 points (60 goals, 46 assists) to lead Toronto to its best record in franchise history (54-21-7) and a playoff berth.

Matthews received 1,630 total votes and 119 out of 195 first-place votes. McDavid took runner-up this time with 1,111 votes (29 first-place votes) and Shesterkin finished third with 738 votes (24 first-place votes).

Shesterkin won the Vezina with a resounding 29 of the 32 first-place votes. Shesterkin finished with 154 total points, 101 more than Jacob Markstrom of the Calgary Flames. Juuse Saros (Nashville) was third, though neither Markstrom nor Saros earned a first-place vote.

Frederik Anderson (Carolina), Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay) and Ilya Sorokin (New York Islanders) earned one first-place vote apiece while finishing fourth through sixth.

In just his second full NHL season, Shesterkin led the NHL in both save percentage (.935) and goals-against average (2.07) while amassing a 36-13-4 record to lead New York to the playoffs.

Seider was also an overwhelming winner, earning 170 first-place votes out of 195 Calder ballots and earning 1,853 total votes. The Anaheim Ducks’ Trevor Zegras (1,191 votes, 15 first-place votes) was second and the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Michael Bunting (877 votes, seven first-place votes) was third.

Seider, the sixth overall pick of the 2019 NHL Draft, played all 82 games for Detroit in his first NHL campaign and tallied 50 points (seven goals, 43 assists). He had four game-winning goals while also landing 151 hits and blocking 161 shots.

Makar edged Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators for the Norris, 1,631 votes to 1,606. Josi, in fact, earned more first-place votes (98 to 92). Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman (940 points, four first-place votes) finished third.

Makar, in his third season in the league, led all defensemen in the league with 28 goals, including six game-winning goals. He added 58 assists for 86 total points, a new franchise record for a defenseman. He was the Avs’ best defenseman as they posted the best regular-season record in the Western Conference and reached the Stanley Cup Final.

