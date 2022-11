Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired defenseman Conor Timmins from the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday in exchange for forward Curtis Douglas.

Timmins, 24, skated in two games this season with the Coyotes.

A second-round pick in 2017 by Colorado, Timmins has seven assists in 41 games over parts of four seasons with the Colorado Avalanche and Coyotes.

Douglas, 22, was a fourth-round pick by the Dallas Stars in 2018 and has yet to make his NHL debut.

–Field Level Media