Manager says Aaron Judge won’t require toe surgery

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge will not need offseason toe surgery, manager Aaron Boone told the “Talkin’ Yanks” podcast on Tuesday.

Judge missed 42 games this season with a torn ligament in his right big toe, an injury suffered when the right fielder crashed into the wall at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on June 3.

The reigning American League MVP, who returned from the injured list on July 28, is batting .284 with 22 home runs and 45 RBIs in 65 games this season.

The five-time All-Star broke the AL single-season record with 62 home runs last season.

Judge, 31, is a career .284/.396/.586 hitter with 242 home runs and 542 RBIs in 794 games since making his debut with the Yankees in 2016.

