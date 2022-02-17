2x Super Bowl winner Malcolm Butler aiming to make NFL comeback

To most enthusiasts who witnessed the play, they will never forget the time when then New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler intercepted Russell Wilson on the goal line in Super Bowl XLIX.

It was a baffling decision, but yet an incredible play made by Butler, which earned him his first Super Bowl trophy. He later won another at the end of the 2016 season.

After his four-year Patriots tenure was up, Butler signed with the Tennessee Titans, where he played another three seasons.

In 2021, before the year began, Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals before later retiring in August due to personal reasons. With that, the Cardinals had no choice but to place the 31-year old cornerback on the league’s reserve/retired list.

But, as many athletes do, now Butler has apparently missed the competition.

Malcolm Butler expected to return in 2022

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Arizona Cardinals have released Malcolm Butler from the reserve/retired list and is free to sign with any team he pleases.

Mike Giardi backs up Rap’s report by adding Butler has been getting regular workouts in and is planning to make a comeback to the NFL in 2022 after a year away from the game.

His final season in the league, Butler intercepted four passes, which tied his career-high. He also finished with a 71.6 grade per the Pro Football Focus grading system.

Butler has made one Pro Bowl in his career, which came in his second season in the NFL. But as a seasoned vet with seven years of experience, including 84 starts at cornerback, Butler is expected to get a few bites on the open market.

