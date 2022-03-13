NBA executives believe Miami Heat could use Tyler Herro for blockbuster offseason trade

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat are one of the best teams in the NBA once again, vying for a championship after being swept in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. While expectations are high in Miami, many around the league question if the Heat can win it all without a true star.

With the playoffs fast approaching, Miami is the projected No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. However, there remains a belief that any potential matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets or Milwaukee Bucks would expose the Heat’s lack of a true superstar.

For now, Miami will compete with a deep roster and phenomenal coaching. But if the franchise suffers more heartbreak in the playoffs, it seems NBA executives believe a blockbuster trade could be on the horizon.

NBA executives told Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer that they believe Miami is gearing up to swing a potential megadeal this summer. While the organization is pleased with its trio of Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry, there is a belief that Miami will want to add a premium talent this offseason.

In terms of who the Heat could offer, the expectation is that Tyler Herro is a potential trade candidate. Herro will soon be eligible for a max contract extension, estimated to be worth $25-$30 million per season. While Miami is very high on its young guard, executives believe he could become available if the right superstar asks for a trade.

Tyler Herro stats: 20.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.8 apg, 39.1% 3PT, 3.1 Win Shares

As for the potential targets, Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal would be the likely targets. The Celtics are still in need of an elite shooter, someone who would complement Jayson Tatum’s game. It’s a role Herro would fit into perfectly, with Brown’s two-way ability also fitting nicely into the Heat lineup.

Beal is currently expected to sign a supermax extension with Washington, but his name is floated in trade rumors every year. If he finally decides he no longer wants to stay with the Wizards, Miami would emerge as a potential landing spot.

For now, the Heat remain focused on maintaining their position in the NBA standings. While they aren’t the favorites to win the Eastern Conference, we’ve seen this team go on playoff runs before and they are more talented than we’ve seen in recent years.