Magomed Ankalaev defeats Thiago Santos at UFC Fight Night

Magomed Ankalaev improved to 17-1 with a unanimous decision over Thiago Santos on Saturday night at the main event of UFC Fight Night.

Ankalaev took the light heavyweight bout 49-46, 49-46, 48-47 in the five-rounder. It was Ankalaev’s eighth win in a row.

“I feel that I deserve a title fight,” Ankalaev said in his postfight interview through an interpreter. “But, of course, it will depend on the UFC who my next opponent will be.”

Ankalaev’s lone loss came to Paul Craig in his UFC debut in March 2018.

Santos dropped to 22-10.

In other action in the main draw in Las Vegas, bantamweight Song Yadong won by KO (punch) Marlon Moraes in the first round; featherweight Sodiq Yusuff won by unanimous decision over Alex Caceres; Khalil Rountree Jr. won by KO (punch) over Karl Roberson in a light heavyweight battle; Drew Dober won by first-round KO (punches) over Terrance McKinney; and Alex Pereira defeated Bruno Silva by unanimous decision in a middleweight clash.

